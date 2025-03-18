VOC’s very own PM Drive host and Kung Fu legend, Junaid Chafeker, desribes his Ramadan in China as “sublime”

By Kouthar Sambo

With VOC’s very own PM Drive host and Kung Fu legend, Junaid Chafeker, observing the holy month of Ramadan across China, he stated that he has been verifying information and facts for both of his books, Kung Fu Part One and Kung Fu Part Two.

“This is a Ramadan I will never forget. My experience so far has been truly special, reaffirming that Islam is alive and thriving in China. The ancient mosques we’ve visited, performing Jumu’ah salah, and breaking fast with the Chinese Muslim communities—the Masaajid—have been absolutely breathtaking,” he shared.

Chafeker also reflected on his historical explorations.

“Visiting the Ancient Walled City and the Xi’an Ancient Museum was an incredible learning experience. The Ancient Walled City, built in the 580s by the Sui Emperor, remains the largest intact structure of its kind in the world. At the Xi’an Ancient Museum, I explored artifacts and learned about the Warring Factions, the Northern Wei Period, the Western Jin Dynasty, the 16 Kingdoms, and the Sui Dynasty,” he explained.

Photos: Supplied