VOC’s Qurbani Project Gains Momentum Ahead of Eid al-Adha

With the blessed days of Hajj 1446 on the horizon and Eid al-Adha to follow, the Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) Qurbani Project continues to gain momentum, bringing much-needed relief to some of the Cape’s most vulnerable communities.

Launched a month ago, the initiative has already seen overwhelming support, with donations steadily coming in towards the station’s goal of 30 sheep.

The meat will be distributed across the Cape Flats, where food insecurity remains a harsh reality for many.

VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier said the project’s success lies in the spirit of collective compassion and community.

“Alhamdulilah (Praises due to God), the initiative has gone amazingly so far. We’re incredibly grateful to have such a generous audience. We know many people want to perform qurbani but cannot afford it. With this initiative, anyone can contribute, big or small and still share in the reward.”

The station has once again partnered with the Boorhanol Islam Movement, which handles the full qurbani process, from purchasing and slaughtering to storing the meat until it is ready to be collected for distribution.

“Like last year we’ve also tied this year’s intention to the liberation of Palestine, to keep awareness alive of the struggle our brothers and sisters are enduring.”

Muhammad Groenewald of the Boorhanol Islam Movement emphasized that the project blends religious tradition with cultural preservation.

“Being based in Bo-Kaap, we take pride in doing things the traditional way, keeping that homely and spiritual feeling alive. Collaborating with VOC just makes sense as we’re both rooted in serving the community.”

With Eid just around the corner, VOC is urging listeners to keep the momentum going.

“It’s not too late to be part of something meaningful,” said Fakier. “This initiative is a means for upliftment, for honouring our faith, and for helping those most in need.”

To Donate:

Bank: FNB

Account Number: 50260179252

Branch Code: 201909

Reference: Qur25

For more information, call 021 442 3500.

VOC News

Photo: VOC