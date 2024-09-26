VOC Summer Festival set to delight thousands in December

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Voice of the Cape (VOC) Salt River office is buzzing with excitement as the team works tirelessly to ensure the VOC summer festival keeps listeners entertained during the festive season.

The annual Summer Festival, set to take place at Athlone Stadium during the first weekend of December is guaranteed to be bigger than ever, with food stalls, exhibitions, and entertainment all lined up to create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Speaking on VOC on Thursday VOC’s festival convenor M. Zain Majiet expressed the excitement surrounding the festival.

“Mark your calendars for December 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th. The official festival runs from Friday to Sunday, but we kick things off with a special Thikr on Thursday, the 5th of December.”

Majiet further said all stalls have been booked out, however space is still available for small business wanting to book exhibition space.

“We had so many calls from people asking to be placed on a waiting list for stalls, but unfortunately, we’re completely sold out. We even created additional space for food trucks, and those spots have already been taken. Small businesses and organizations know how much exposure they can gain from this event. Despite the high demand for stalls, a few exhibition spaces remain available,” he added.

Majiet encouraged businesses to act quickly before these spots are gone.

“I must say, yes, there are still a handful of exhibition spaces left. But they’re selling out twice as fast compared to previous years, like in 2022. This is a golden opportunity for small businesses or companies who want to showcase their products or services to a large audience,” he added.

As for entertainment, Majiet shared an exciting lineup of activities catering to all ages.

“On Friday and Saturday, we’re planning a ‘sing kring’ and a performance by a Malay choir. Of course, in the tea garden, you’ll find our regular stars performing. Something unique we’re bringing back is the Ratiep performance, a traditional form of Thikr that many people, especially the youth, haven’t seen before. This will take place on Saturday afternoon from Asr to Maghrib.”

In addition to cultural performances, the festival will offer activities specifically for young people. Majiet highlighted the efforts being made to engage the youth.

“We are creating a safe space for young people to ask questions to the Mu’allim. Plus, we will have football and E-gaming competitions. We want to make sure that every member of your family, from the youngest to the oldest, has something to enjoy and can spend quality time together at the festival.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm