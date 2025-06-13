More VOCFM News

VOC Launches Beit-Ul-Aman CSR Initiative to Honour the Elderly

With the blessed month of Muharram 1447 on the horizon, Voice of the Cape (VOC) has officially launched its annual Beitul Amaan Project — an initiative aimed at supporting the elderly residents of the Beit-Ul-Aman Home in Wynberg.

As part of its longstanding commitment to community upliftment, VOC is appealing to the public to donate hygiene and sanitary items, which will be packaged and handed over to the centre in the new Islamic year.

The highlight of the campaign will be a special live broadcast from the facility on Saturday, 5 July, where VOC will mark the spirit of Muharram in the company of the residents.

Speaking on the initiative, VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier described the project as a meaningful tradition that reflects the station’s ethos.

“There are certain initiatives that VOC has initiated over the years and have been running consistently. There are also certain organisations that are synonymous with VOC — and such is Beit-Ul-Aman,” said Fakier.

“We’ve got a beautiful Muharram programme lined up for our listeners, and the Beitul Amaan project runs hand in hand with that.”

Fakier encouraged listeners to participate in this act of kindness, noting the urgent need for basic items that help restore dignity and comfort to the elderly.

“There are 45 women and 25 men, and VOC would like to put together sanitary packs for the residents. Anything you consider a sanitary item — whether it’s Kimbies, linen savers, powder, soap — anything is welcome.”

Donations can be dropped off at the VOC studios at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River.

For more information, contact the station directly on 021 442 3500.

VOC News

Photo: Beit-Ul-Aman/Facebook

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app