VOC Launches Beit-Ul-Aman CSR Initiative to Honour the Elderly

With the blessed month of Muharram 1447 on the horizon, Voice of the Cape (VOC) has officially launched its annual Beitul Amaan Project — an initiative aimed at supporting the elderly residents of the Beit-Ul-Aman Home in Wynberg.

As part of its longstanding commitment to community upliftment, VOC is appealing to the public to donate hygiene and sanitary items, which will be packaged and handed over to the centre in the new Islamic year.

The highlight of the campaign will be a special live broadcast from the facility on Saturday, 5 July, where VOC will mark the spirit of Muharram in the company of the residents.

Speaking on the initiative, VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier described the project as a meaningful tradition that reflects the station’s ethos.

“There are certain initiatives that VOC has initiated over the years and have been running consistently. There are also certain organisations that are synonymous with VOC — and such is Beit-Ul-Aman,” said Fakier.

“We’ve got a beautiful Muharram programme lined up for our listeners, and the Beitul Amaan project runs hand in hand with that.”

Fakier encouraged listeners to participate in this act of kindness, noting the urgent need for basic items that help restore dignity and comfort to the elderly.

“There are 45 women and 25 men, and VOC would like to put together sanitary packs for the residents. Anything you consider a sanitary item — whether it’s Kimbies, linen savers, powder, soap — anything is welcome.”

Donations can be dropped off at the VOC studios at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River.

For more information, contact the station directly on 021 442 3500.

VOC News

Photo: Beit-Ul-Aman/Facebook