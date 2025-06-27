VOC Launches Annual Khatam al-Qur’an for Muharram 1447

As Muslims around the world welcome the sacred month of Muharram 1447 AH – marking the Islamic New Year – Voice of the Cape Radio is honoured to host its cherished Annual Khatam al-Qur’an program.

The on-air Qur’an recital will begin on Thursday evening (3 July), and will start the showcasing over 30 accomplished and student huffaath from across the Cape, celebrating the region’s rich Qur’anic tradition.

VOC Producer and Head of the VOC Khatam planning team, Jasmina Petersen, said the project is not only a way to usher in the new Islamic year, but also an appeal to the Almighty for mercy and blessings.

“For us as Muslims, Muharram is more than a new calendar year – it’s a deeply spiritual renewal. There’s no better way to begin than with the words of Allah. The Khatam al-Qur’an serves as a reminder of the Qur’an’s ability to bring light into our homes and unity into our hearts,” Petersen expressed.

Listeners can look forward to recitations by some of Cape Town’s most respected scholars and emerging huffaath, including Sheigh Ebrahim Floris, Sheigh Ma’roof Tamaam, Sheigh Mahdie Nackerdien, Sheigh Zaahier Kamaldien, Sheigh Ighsaan Davids, Moulana Saleem Peck, and others.

“Each teacher, along with their students, will recite a juz of the Qur’an,” Petersen noted.

“Our presenters will also offer reflections on each juz and surah, making the experience more meaningful and accessible for all.”

Khatam al-Qur’an Broadcast Schedule Highlights:

– Thursday, 3 July / 7 Muharram

20h00 – Midnight: Juz 1–4 – Sheigh Ebrahim Floris & Students

– Friday, 4 July / 8 Muharram

14h00 – 24h00: Juz 5–14 – Sheigh Ma’roof Tamaam, Sheigh Ighsaan Davids & Students

– Saturday, 5 July / 9 Muharram

09h00 – 24h00: Juz 15–27 – Sheigh Mahdie Nackerdien, Sheigh Zaahier Kamaldien, Moulana Saleem Peck & Students

13h00: Live Golden Hour Broadcast from Beit-ul-Amaan with host, Aeysha Latoe

– Sunday, 6 July / 10 Muharram (Day of Ashura)

09h00 – 12h00: Juz 28–30 – Haafith Ighsaan Bassedien, Haafith Garieth Williams & Qari Mubeen Zalgionkir

12h00 – 13h00: Thikr broadcast by Al-Ahly Thikr Jamaah

Running in parallel with the Khatam is VOC’s Beit-ul-Amaan Drive, its flagship community social responsibility (CSR) initiative during Muharram. The initiative supports 70 elderly residents (45 women and 25 men) at the Beit-ul-Amaan frail care centre in Wynberg.

VOC is appealing for donations of hygiene and sanitary items including:

• Adult nappies (Kimbies)

• Linen savers

• Powder and lotion

• Soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other toiletries

Donations can be delivered to the VOC studios at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River.

For more information, contact the station on 021 442 3500.

