VOC launches the Pre-Eid market in 2025

The much-loved VOC Pre-Eid pop-up market will bring smiles to many this year as Team VOC is working around the clock to ensure that the pre-Eid market has something for everyone!

Join the team on the 22nd and 23rd of March at Portavue Primary School, where you would be able to purchase all your Eid delectables to make this an Eid to remember.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Wiedaad Petersen, Sales and Marketing representative and convener of the Pre-Eid market, said vendors interested in showcasing their products at the market should email her wiedaad@vocfm.co.za.

“This is a community event, and it provides small businesses the platform to sell their products. I need people to follow the process and contact me directly should they need any additional information regarding stall bookings,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Head of Sales and Marketing, Ayesha Sidar, said, Unfortunately, a mass Iftaar with the VOC staff would not be possible this year due to space limitations.

“We really tried to accommodate everyone this year; we need a big space to ensure the layout is not overcrowded and that there is enough space in terms of people moving from one stall to the other, so unfortunately, we have no space available to put up a marquee to have a mass Iftaar. It is very sad, but we will see how we can improve this going forward,” she stressed.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

