VOC appeals to the broader community to assist in their annual stationery drive

With less than three weeks before the 2025 academic year starts, the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) is hard at work trying to ensure that the Strand Moslem Primary School learners have the necessary equipment needed to ensure that they will have a successful year.

With 900 learners based at the school, all from various walks of life, the VOC has pledged to ensure that each learner benefits from the stationery drive for 2025, a Corporate Social Relief (CSR) initiative that the station embarks on annually to make the academic year memorable for the beneficiaries thereof.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, VOC’s Loushe Jordaan Gilbert said initiatives like this is something that is very close to the station and through these projects, VOC restores hope into the hearts of the next generation.

“We know that 2024 has been financially challenging for many of us, but there are so many parents who are anxious about what is likely to happen in the next two weeks when their children must return to school. Following a recent blaze that ripped through an informal settlement in the Strand area, we cannot rule out the possibility that one of the learners of Strand Moslem Primary school was one of those affected, and if it is the case, can you imagine the impact our stationery drive might have on that learner,” she added.

When asked why the CSR plays such a significant role in communities, Gilbert said no business is able to operate without input from residents far and wide.

“As much as we are making a difference in the lives of many, we cannot hide that fact that without our community, our listeners, we would not be able to operate at the capacity that we do so it is a case of the one hand washes the other,” she added.

For those who wish to assist, call 021 442 3500 for more information. The VOC will be broadcasting live from the Strand Moslem Primary School on the start of the 2025 academic year.

Listen to full audio below: