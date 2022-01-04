Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Visitors urge to avoid Clifton beaches after carcass of humpback whale spotted

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to avoid all Clifton beaches until further notice amid operations to retrieve the carcass of a  humpback whale which washed ashore.

In a statement, the City says this is standard procedure in the event of sharks being attracted by the deceased animal. The Atlantic seaboard has been frequented by a large pod of humpback whales. This is the second carcass to wash ashore in recent weeks, the first of which was an 8m whale in Sea Point at the start of December.

The National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is expected to collect samples and measurements for scientific analysis.

“If all goes as planned, we will tow the whale carcass off the beach to the Oceana Power Boat Club where it will be loaded and taken to the Vissershok landfill. In the meantime, I request the public to please avoid the area and to allow the agencies on site to do what needs to be done,” said Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.

The 9m whale will need to be moved by a large vessel at high tide, estimated to be around 4.30pm, with anticipated completion late evening.


