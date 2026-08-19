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UWC study finds Langa mothers face barriers to accessing Child Support Grant

By Oyisa George

A University of the Western Cape study has found that mothers in Langa often experience delays in accessing the Child Support Grant (CSG), with long queues, documentation problems, cultural practices and difficulties travelling with newborn babies among the key barriers.

Speaking to VOC News, UWC Master of Public Health student Inathi Maxhakana says the delays are often linked to the challenges mothers face when trying to access SASSA services.

“It’s based on the mother’s constraints when it comes to going to the SASSA offices and just leaving the house with a small baby,” Maxhakana says.

The study involved interviews with 30 mothers and primary caregivers, most of whom only applied for the grant after their children were three months old.

Some mothers reported waking up as early as 3am or 4am to queue at SASSA offices, only to spend the entire day waiting or return home without being assisted.

Maxhakana says cultural practices can also delay applications, with some mothers required to remain indoors for a period after giving birth.

The study also found that system outages, understaffing and difficulties obtaining documents can force mothers to make repeated trips to SASSA offices.

Maxhakana says early access to the grant is important because the first 1,000 days are critical for a child’s development.

“The sooner the kids receive the CSG, the better the children’s outcomes in terms of their health and schooling,” she says.

She is calling for better integration between government departments to make applications easier and ensure children receive support as early as possible.

VOC

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

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