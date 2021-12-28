UWC council hearing mediation between university, students over accommodation

LOCAL

The University of the Western Cape’s Council, Judge Nathan Erasmus, will today be mediating discussions around the relocation of postgraduate students from the Hector Petersen residence to alternate accommodation.

Students who remained on campus during the holidays filed an application in the High Court to have them return to their residence.

The university’s spokesperson Gasant Abarder denies claims that there evictions, and says the relocation was a necessary operational requirement to comply with new Covid-19 protocols.



