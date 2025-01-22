US TikTokers areup in arms after a message appeared on TikTok stating a law banning the app

By Kouthar Sambo

Late on Saturday (18 January 2025) dozens of US TikTokers were up in arms after a message appeared on TikTok stating a law banning the app had been enacted, meaning “you can’t use TikTok for now”.

This comes as a new US law banning TikTok has come into effect, hours after the popular app stopped working across the country. It is believed the video-sharing app was banned over concerns about its links to the Chinese government.

Furthermore, the app was given until 19 January to be sold to an approved US buyer to avert the ban. However, US elect Donald Trump said he would allow TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban once he takes office on Monday (20 January 2025).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Mike Bolhuise, a Specialised Security Services expert, said the move is a “good thing” as users have been warned about “irresponsible communication” for years.

“Many countries might follow this move, or user in other countries will consider their communications on all the social media platforms. Any digital and electronic communication must have a level of professionalism and acceptable because we have seen the most atrocious incidents happening on social media – TikTok is one of the worst,” stressed Bolhuise.

Photo: Pixabay