More VOCFM News

US President-elect Donald Trump threatens a 100% increase in tariff hikes on BRICS nations

By Kouthar Sambo

US President-elect Donald Trump continues to stress a 100% increase in tariff hikes on BRICS nations should they persist in de-dollarization efforts. This follows Trump’s inauguration as the official president of the US when he spoke to the media during his signing ceremony at the Oval Office.

While former US President Joe Biden said the US was in a vulnerable position to be calling the shots, Trump refuted this claim, that the US has leverage over the BRICS nations and that they would not be able to proceed with their plans.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, BRICS expert Mika Kubayi said the move to increase tariffs to 100% will impact the domestic affairs of the US.

“Trump needs to be cautious by employing these types of strategies as this impacts diplomatic relations. While the US is a powerful economy and one of the largest in the world, Trump’s threats could be enacted because everyone wants to do business with the US,” remarked Kubayi.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app