US President-elect Donald Trump threatens a 100% increase in tariff hikes on BRICS nations

By Kouthar Sambo

US President-elect Donald Trump continues to stress a 100% increase in tariff hikes on BRICS nations should they persist in de-dollarization efforts. This follows Trump’s inauguration as the official president of the US when he spoke to the media during his signing ceremony at the Oval Office.

While former US President Joe Biden said the US was in a vulnerable position to be calling the shots, Trump refuted this claim, that the US has leverage over the BRICS nations and that they would not be able to proceed with their plans.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, BRICS expert Mika Kubayi said the move to increase tariffs to 100% will impact the domestic affairs of the US.

“Trump needs to be cautious by employing these types of strategies as this impacts diplomatic relations. While the US is a powerful economy and one of the largest in the world, Trump’s threats could be enacted because everyone wants to do business with the US,” remarked Kubayi.

Photo: QudsNen/X