US President Donald Trump places 10% levies on Chinese goods and China places counter-tariffs on US imports

By Kouthar Sambo

China has placed counter-tariffs on United States (US) imports that came into effect on Monday, 10 February (2025). This comes after US President Donald Trump placed 10% levies on Chinese goods.

So far, analysts have declared the situation a “trade war” stating that China has long prepared for this. The increase in tariff hikes is followed by BRICS nations persisting with de-dollarisation efforts.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an international relations expert and Mail and Guardian columnist, Donovan Williams, said China is “very systematic” and that the country is “energy hungry.”

“China requires a lot of energy for the economy it has built so it would have been bold for China to reduce crude oil and gas coming from the US and other sources because it needs it -China will be shooting itself in the foot,” explained Williams.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @XHNews/X