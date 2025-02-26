US and Ukraine agree on rare earth minerals deal

The United States (US) and Ukraine have reached an agreement on a minerals deal, granting the US access to Ukraine’s vast deposits of critical resources. These include lithium, titanium, coal, gas, oil, and uranium—key materials essential for technology, defense, and energy industries.

The agreement reportedly establishes joint ownership of a fund, with Ukraine expected to allocate 50% of future revenues from state-owned resources, including minerals, oil, and gas.

The deal comes as part of ongoing negotiations tied to US military and economic assistance to Ukraine, which has been heavily reliant on Western support since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, independent journalist and international relations analyst Peter Fabricius shared insights into the geopolitical implications of the agreement.

“It’s difficult to make sense of anything Trump does—it’s always transactional,” said Fabricius.

“He is a businessman first, last, and only. What he’s done here is essentially say to Ukraine: ‘We’ve given you billions in military aid, now it’s payback time.’”

Fabricius added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is under immense pressure to secure continued US backing.

“He desperately needs US support. The EU has stepped up as much as possible, but they can’t fully replace US assistance. So, he has got to kind of stay on the right side of the US.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels