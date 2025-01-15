More VOCFM News

UNISA and Makerere University sign MoU to advance teaching and learning

UNISA and Makerere University in Uganda have partnered to enhance teaching, learning, and community engagement. The institutions signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate strategically. Speaking at Makerere’s graduation ceremony, UNISA Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula highlighted the partnership’s role in advancing African scholars.

“We aim to elevate Indigenous knowledge systems and African sciences on the global stage, building on Makerere’s strong reputation in health sciences,” she said.

VOC News
Photo: UNISA/Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app