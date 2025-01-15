UNISA and Makerere University sign MoU to advance teaching and learning

UNISA and Makerere University in Uganda have partnered to enhance teaching, learning, and community engagement. The institutions signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate strategically. Speaking at Makerere’s graduation ceremony, UNISA Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula highlighted the partnership’s role in advancing African scholars.

“We aim to elevate Indigenous knowledge systems and African sciences on the global stage, building on Makerere’s strong reputation in health sciences,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: UNISA/Facebook