More VOCFM News

Unemployment in South Africa affects mostly young people

By Rachel Mohamed

Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most urgent challenges. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that nearly two million young people have already benefited from the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. Last week, the government launched a new phase of the programme, aimed at creating further opportunities for the country’s youth.

Speaking on VOC, Clotilde Angelucci, Acting Project Lead at Youth Capital, reflected on the Presidential Youth Employment (PYE) initiative, which was launched by President Ramaphosa in 2020, just weeks before the national COVID-19 lockdown.

Angelucci highlighted the need to tackle the systemic barriers that young people face in accessing employment.

“The government can only do so much. If the economy grows but the private sector does not hire young people, we will not see substantial progress,” she said.

She added that Youth Capital’s analysis of the most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed a troubling trend: young people accounted for the majority of job losses in the last quarter.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app