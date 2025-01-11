More VOCFM News

UN estimates 3.2m Sudanese children under 5 will face acute malnutrition in 2025

UNICEF issued a dire warning on Friday about the humanitarian crisis in conflict-torn Sudan, warning of “acute malnutrition” for young children, Anadolu Agency reports.

At a news conference, UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that UNICEF estimated 3.2 million children under the age of 5 suffered “from acute malnutrition this year. Of these children, over 700,000 will likely suffer from severe acute malnutrition.”

Calling the situation in Sudan the “world’s largest child displacement crisis,” Dujarric said that 5 million children are “displaced because of the hostilities” and most “leave their families with only the clothes on their bodies.”

Dujarric also stated that Sudanese mothers sometimes walk for weeks to find shelter and food, stressing that families and communities are bearing the brunt of the violence.

He warned that barriers to accessing food and essential services would lead to further deaths.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the country’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo: [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app