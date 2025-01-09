UN concerned about the continuing humanitarian crisis in Syria

The United Nations reported that humanitarian access in parts of northeast Syria remained difficult due to the ongoing closure of internal border crossings and bridges damaged by recent fighting. Approximately 15 million Syrians required health services, nearly 13 million experienced acute food insecurity, and over 620,000 were displaced. During his address to the Security Council, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher emphasized three critical humanitarian challenges in Syria.

“First, we need to preserve and rebuild essential services. The second priority is the protection of civilians, and the third priority is addressing the threat of marginalized women and girls. We must ensure an efficient flow of support into and through Syria. The humanitarian operation can have a significant impact if we are serious, bold, and committed,” said Fletcher.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay