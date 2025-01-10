Umalusi to make official announcement on 2024 matric results soon

Thousands of learners from the 2024 matric class across South Africa are eagerly awaiting the release of their 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, as over 800,000 candidates participated in the exams that commenced on 21 October 2024.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirmed that the results will be announced by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday,13 January 2025.

Matric learners who participated in the 2024 exams will be able to access their results the following day, 14 January 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Biki Lepota, Senior Manager for Public Relations and Communication at Umalusi said the council will issue an official statement on Monday (13 January) on whether it is approving the release of the results.

“In addition to the matric results, we also have results from the college sector being released, including the NSV certificate, N2 and N3 results, and GTC certificates offered at other education and training institutions,” said Lepota.

Meanwhile, he said that Umalusi has been in discussions with key assessment bodies, including the DBE, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI), and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), to ensure the smooth release of results.

“The executive committee of the Umalusi council is putting together a statement which will be read on Monday in terms of whether Umalusi approves the release of the results. The chairperson of the council will also address any challenges and outline how assessment bodies should handle them,” Lepota explained.

Listen to the full interview with Biki Lepota below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels