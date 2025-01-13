Umalusi approves release of 2024 NSC exam results

The 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results have officially been approved by the Quality Assurance body, Umalusi, with the assurance that no systemic irregularities have compromised the integrity of the examinations.

Over one million candidates participated in the national exams, with more than 830,000 matriculants set to receive their results.

Speaking during the press briefing on Monday, Umalusi’s chairperson, Yunus Ballim, confirmed that the results met the necessary standards for credibility.

“There were no systemic irregularities reported that might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2024 NSC examinations administered by SACAI. The Exco of the council has approved the release of the SACAI November 2024 NSC results,” Ballim said.

Meanwhile, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi expressed concern over the high number of learners caught copying, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

“While there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of group copying in the DBE, that is the number decreased from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024, Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are once again at the top of the list with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively,” he explained.

Additionally, he also highlighted a troubling report from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), revealing that 128 private colleges had administered the N2-N3 exams despite lacking accreditation from Umalusi.

In response, Umalusi has directed the DHET to investigate the matter and provide a detailed report.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is expected to announce the matric results later this evening and matric learners will receive their individual results on Tuesday (14 January).

