Salt River, Cape Town  14 October 2024

Umalusi approves 2024 matric exams

By Ragheema Mclean

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi, has given the green light for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which are set to take place from 21 October to 28 November 2024.

The council has announced that more than 1.1 million candidates are registered to sit for the exams this year.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota outlined the thorough audit process the council undertakes to ensure the integrity of the exam system.

He highlighted several key criteria that Umalusi considers in its audit.

“One of the things we look at is whether learners have been properly registered in the system to write the exams, and whether there are enough examination centres for students to sit the exams. We also ensure that the exam papers are printed and securely stored before being distributed to the centres,” explained Lepota.

“We also assess whether the system is ready for the capturing of the marks and the standardization process before the results are released. These are just some of the aspects we consider in our audit,” he added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: UmalusiSA/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

