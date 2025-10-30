UIF Concedes to System and Capacity Challenges Amid Growing Frustrations

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) continues to face mounting criticism over delays in payments, poor service delivery, and accessibility issues that leave many vulnerable workers without the critical financial relief they need.

A recent VOC News poll found that 90% of respondents have experienced, or know someone who has experienced, delays or challenges with UIF payments, highlighting the widespread frustration among beneficiaries.

The Fund, which provides income support to unemployed workers, those on maternity leave, and dependents of deceased contributors, has acknowledged that persistent system and staffing challenges have hampered its operations.

UIF Director of Communications and Marketing, Trevor Hattingh, admitted that outdated systems and limited staff capacity remain major concerns.

“There are two things that have been seriously concerning to us and that really keep us awake. One of our online systems has been used to capture and process claims, but it has been problematic for the longest time. The second main issue is staff capacity. The Fund often faces large volumes of claims, which fluctuate with the state of the economy,” said Hattingh.

Labour law expert, Advocate Tertius Wessels, Legal Director at Strata-g Labour Solutions, echoed similar concerns, noting that the UIF’s claims process is overly complicated and lacks transparency.

“It’s not a very user-friendly system. It can be improved and streamlined quite easily, but fixing the system is not the only problem; staff shortages and poor communication persist. Beneficiaries often queue for days just to find out that their claim is still ‘in progress,’” said Wessels.

He added that even the documentation required from employers and employees is often unclear and difficult to understand, further delaying claims.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels