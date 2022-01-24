Two suspects arrested over drug possession

A 42-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs in Somerset West after officials searched a premises and found 77 ecstasy tablets, magic mushrooms and cannabis worth R23 000.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of drugs in the Delft area after police members of the Anti-Gang Unit, approached a residence in Rosendal, where they confiscated a total of 900 mandrax tablets.
Once charged the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Somerset West and Bellville Magistrates court respectively on the mentioned charges.