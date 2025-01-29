Two suspects arrested in Hanover Park for being in possession of drugs

On Tuesday night, two individuals, ages 23 and 26, were taken into custody at Hanover Park.

According to Ruth Solomon, a spokesman for Metro Police in the City of Cape Town, officers on patrol saw a man attempting to elude them and pursued him.

“The suspect began yelling at his friends to alert them to the police presence. Two men were discovered by the authorities working counting illegal substances in a nearby building. A scale of 785 whole mandrax tablets and 160 packets of tik were found by the officers; their estimated street worth was close to R32 000”, she continued.

Image: COCT