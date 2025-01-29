More VOCFM News

Two suspects arrested in Hanover Park for being in possession of drugs

On Tuesday night, two individuals, ages 23 and 26, were taken into custody at Hanover Park.

According to Ruth Solomon, a spokesman for Metro Police in the City of Cape Town, officers on patrol saw a man attempting to elude them and pursued him.

“The suspect began yelling at his friends to alert them to the police presence. Two men were discovered by the authorities working counting illegal substances in a nearby building. A scale of 785 whole mandrax tablets and 160 packets of tik were found by the officers; their estimated street worth was close to R32 000”, she continued.

Image: COCT

 

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app