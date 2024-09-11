Two suspects arrested in Elsies River for illegal firearms possession

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two individuals were apprehended in Elsies River for possessing unlicensed and prohibited firearms, along with ammunition on Monday. The arrests were carried out by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit, which operates in the Western Cape.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk reported, “While conducting high-density patrols, officers received information about an illegal firearm being kept at a residence in Lynn Street, Norwood Estate, Elsies River. Acting swiftly, the officers visited the premises and explained their purpose to the homeowner, who permitted entry. Upon questioning the homeowner’s son, he directed them to a black bag on top of a wardrobe in his room.”

Officers searched the black bag and discovered a .38 Special revolver, along with five rounds of ammunition, stored inside a black sling bag. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody.

Later that day, the police responded to another tip-off, which led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man at a house on 17th Avenue, Norwood Estate.

“The officers questioned the suspect, who pointed to a firearm concealed beneath a dog kennel in a black cap. A second .38 Special revolver and six rounds of ammunition were confiscated,” Captain van Wyk stated.

Both suspects will face charges and are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court soon.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied