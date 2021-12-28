Two suspects arrested for possession of drugs in Grabouw

LOCAL

In a joint operation Monday morning, between Overberg Flying Squad and the Grabouw Crime Prevention Unit, a known drug outlet was searched after information was received from a reliable source.

226 tik straws and five sachets tik were seized at the given address: Van Wyk Street, Snakepark, Grabouw. A 24-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs.

In the same operation, a 36-year-old female was arrested at Rooidakke, Grabouw, when she was found in possession of 13 mandrax tablets and 13 sachets tik.

Both suspects will appear in the Grabouw Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 2021-12-28 on the mentioned charges.

According to Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the members were lauded for their efforts and vigilance to arrest these suspects. He added that the abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crimes in the area.