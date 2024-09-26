Two suspects arrested amid rising crime and illicit firearm concerns

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As crime rates continue to rise in South Africa, particularly involving drugs and illegal firearms, reports indicate that the Southern African region is flooded with illicit weapons, fuelling violence, conflict, and organized crime.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an 18-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

“The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in David Vanda Street, Betterlife, Philippi East on Wednesday for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Twigg said

Twigg further said the suspect attempted to flee the scene when he was spotted by SAPS.

“The officers gave chase, apprehended the male, and searched him. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition,” he added.

In an unrelated, Twigg said a 24-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for being in possession of illegal drugs.

“Public Order Police deployed in the Kleinvlei area conducted stop-and-search operations in Silwood Heights. During these operations, officers arrested a 24-year-old man after finding 50 mandrax tablets in his possession.

