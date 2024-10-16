Two suspected extortionists killed and one wounded in N1 shootout

By Ragheema Mclean

Two suspected extortionists were fatally shot, and another was critically injured following during a shootout with police along the N1 highway near the Sable Road off-ramp on Tuesday.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the incident occurred after police members acted on intelligence linking the trio to a string of business extortions.

“Three firearms were seized from the vehicle after the exchange of gunfire. Initial investigations indicate that the vehicle the suspects were travelling in was hijacked in Thornton. The Provincial Organised Crime Unit’s Serious and Violent Crime division is investigating charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of a hijacked vehicle,” Pojie stated.

Pojie stated that police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been called in to oversee the investigation.

This incident comes amidst a series of successes by the SAPS in their efforts to clamp down on organised crime. Several recent arrests have been made in connection with drug trafficking, extortion, and other high-profile criminal activities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Criminologist Simon Howell said the recent successes can be attributed to several factors.

“When there was a lack of success one of the big issues and particularly senior management, and I think that as time has progressed there has been some changes within senior management of governance and as a result those changes has filtered down throughout the SAPS and what we are seeing now is a more effective and streamlined police force as a whole.”

