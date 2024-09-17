Two matric learners killed in Paarl bus accident

By Ragheema Mclean

A tragic accident in Paarl-East claimed the lives of two matric learners on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the incident occurred around 13:20 in Van Der Stel Street when a passenger bus veered off the road, fatally striking two learners and injuring two others.

“It is alleged that the driver of a passenger bus lost control on a downhill and hit the two scholars from behind while they were walking on the sidewalk. Both succumbed due to multiple injuries sustained. The bus also hit another two scholars who have been hospitalised,” he stated.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has identified the victims as a Grade 12 learner from LK Zeeman Academy and another Grade 12 learner from Charleston Hill Secondary.

WCED spokespersons Bronagh Hammond said the departments counselling support teams have been deployed to both schools to offer emotional support to the affected communities.

In an emotional post on Facebook, LK Zeeman Academy expressed its heartbreak over the loss of one of its learners, Cheslin Davids.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform the LK Zeeman community of the tragic passing of one of our beloved Grade 12 learners, Cheslin Davids. Cheslin tragically lost his life in an accident, which also claimed the life of his close friend, Julia-Ann Samaai, a learner from Charleston Hill Secondary School.”

The school described Cheslin as “a bright, kind-hearted young man, loved and cherished by all his teachers, fellow learners, and staff. He brought joy and positivity into every room he entered, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

The school extended its condolences to both the Davids and Samaai families during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied