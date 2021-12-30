Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Two arrested for hijacking incident in Gatesville this morning

LOCAL

The circumstances surrounding an incident that took place in Heideveld this morning are being investigated by Police.

A hijacked vehicle was spotted by members of the Maitland Flying Squad. The three occupants in the hijacked vehicle attempted to flee when they saw police. A pursuit ensued, and gunshots were exchanged.

The driver of the hijacked vehicle lost control, colliding with a VW Polo near to the corners of Klipfontein and Hazel Road in Athlone.

According to Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, two males, aged 32 and 46, have been arrested and detained.

The third suspect fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and is yet to be arrested. Police have urged anyone that can assist with the where-about of the third suspect to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


