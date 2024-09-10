Two arrested for drug dealing in joint police operation in Western Cape

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape arrested two suspects for drug dealing following a joint intelligence-driven operation. Officers from the K9 Unit, Flying Squad, and Provincial Traffic arrested two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 35, for dealing in mandrax.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk stated, “Members received reliable information about drugs being transported in the Paarl area. They acted swiftly, locating the vehicle on Drakenstein Road. A search revealed 270 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be proceeded from crime.”

The suspects will appear in the Paarl Magistrates’ Court.

In a separate case, police in Atlantis arrested a man for possessing a prohibited firearm. “During routine patrols in Protea Park, officers noticed a suspicious man. A search led to the discovery of a .38 revolver with its serial number removed,” said van Wyk.

The suspect is set to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court today.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied