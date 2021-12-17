Two armed robbers arrested in Wellington

The quick response by Wellington police to an armed robbery in progress resulted in the arrest of two suspects this morning.

SAPS members were alerted that a group of five suspects approached a farmer at his residence and demanded cash at around 09:50. They reacted to the information and upon their arrival in Commissioner Street the fleeing suspects opened fire at police, who retaliated.

One of our members sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle and received medical attention. Two of the suspects were apprehended in possession of a firearm and an imitation firearm which were confiscated. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the suspects who managed to evade arrest with a small amount of cash are being sought.

The injured police officer is in a stable condition.

SAPS