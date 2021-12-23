Twelve dead following crashes in Western Cape, Eastern Cape

LOCAL

Six people have died when a taxi collided with a light motor vehicle on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeuw Gamka.

A spokesperson for Western Cape Transport, Jandre Bakker says the collision took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. He says three children died in the collision.

“In the minibus taxi, the male driver died. In the light motor vehicle, the male driver, his male passenger and three children, two girls and a boy died. A stop and go is in place and traffic delays can be expected.”

Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, six people have died when a courier bakkie collided with an SUV on the R61 between Graaff Reinet and Cradock in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says four occupants of the SUV died at the scene while a nine-year-old boy died on arrival at the hospital.

The other deceased was a passenger in the courier van.

Both drivers and another passenger sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital. Binqose says the suspect that reckless and negligent driving caused the accident.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Spike in road crashes

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there has been a spike in crashes with multiple fatalities.

Seventeen motor vehicle crashes were recorded this year, compared to seven over the same period in 2020.

Mbalula added that despite the grim statistics, thousands of road users continue to respect the law and obey the rules of the road.

More details in the video below:

SABCNews