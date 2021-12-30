Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Tutu’s body arrives at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town

The body of the late retired Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Tutu is expected to lie in state at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town .

Tutu’s body has now arrived and will lie in state at the Cathedral from Thursday and Friday. Public viewing starts from 9am to 5pm on both days.

Tutu died on Sunday morning at his home in Cape Town. There are just two days left before his funeral service.

The Anglican Church says Tutu wanted to be buried within a week.

His  final resting place will be inside the St George’s Cathedral where he will be interred after his cremation.

Desmond Tutu I Cortege arrives at St George’s Cathedral where the body will lie in state:

Meanwhile, Anglican Archbishop, Thabo Makgoba says St George’s Cathedral will be closed after the viewing times. He says the changes were made to prevent traffic congestion.

Makgoba says, “After 5pm on Friday, the Cathedral will be closed and there will be a silent vigil in the Cathedral where the Archbishop will be. At 9pm on Friday, there will also be compline by the clergy. It’s not a public event, that is on both days after 5pm, – the Cathedral doors will be closed. May the Archbishop indeed rest in peace and rise in glory. The change in times are  to allow the morning traffic to actually not be disturbed from 7am to 7pm. We changed the times just to be considerate.”

Tutu has been honoured with a Category One State Funeral service which will take place on New Year’s Day on Saturday.

VIDEO: Veteran ANC leader, Mavuso Msimang pays tribute to Arch Tutu:

Source: SABC


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.