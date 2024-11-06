Turkey is expands its reach into Africa

By Kouthar Sambo

Diplomatic sources say that Turkey is expanding its reach into Africa, banking on its defence projects and widespread trade network, its prospects enhanced by the lack of colonial history weighing on Europe.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, the Media Review Network’s Mariam Jooma said Turkey has made a huge impact in Africa, and so the country is fostering the expansion of the concept of multi-polarity.

“You have this cultural-religious affiliation, but without the oppressive exploitative element which the Western countries had on Africa – also, it does not come with the death trap that China has put many African countries in through the extension of its infrastructure projects,” explained Jooma.

Furthermore, top diplomat Hakan Fidan will be in the tiny Horn of Africa nation on November 2 and 3 for the meeting between Turkey and 14 African nations in a body that was set up in 2008.

*Listen further

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye/X