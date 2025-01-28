Trump’s aid freeze threatens SA health programmes

The United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders, targeting foreign assistance and trade policies, could have far-reaching implications for South Africa’s economy and health sector.

Among these is a suspension of foreign development aid, which experts warn may severely disrupt South Africa’s HIV/AIDS programmes and broader health initiatives.

A halt in funding from USAID, which supports numerous HIV/AIDS programmes in South Africa, could delay critical treatments and services. Witwatersrand University has already confirmed that some USAID-funded initiatives, including those under the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, are affected. Experts caution this disruption threatens progress toward the United Nations’ HIV/AIDS targets.

Speaking to VOC NewsBeat, University of Johannesburg Sociology Professor Patrick Bond highlighted the potential consequences. “Near the Hillbrow Clinic, services could halt today due to Friday’s funding suspension order by new U.S. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio. Rubio, known for his neo-conservative stance, represents a significant shift from Trump’s populist nationalism.”

Bond also pointed to Rubio’s upcoming visit to South Africa for the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting. “Johannesburg could become a focal point for protests, not just over health funding cuts but also on Palestine and climate issues. Rubio, a staunch Zionist, has strongly supported Israeli actions in Palestine. Activists are also alarmed by Trump’s withdrawal from United Nations climate negotiations.”

Trump’s broader policy changes underscore significant ideological shifts within U.S. foreign policy. South Africa, alongside other nations, must brace for potential disruptions as these policies take effect.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay