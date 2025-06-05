Trump Signs Travel Ban Affecting 12 Nations, Escalates Tensions with Harvard

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning entry to the U.S. for nationals from 12 countries, citing national security concerns.

The travel ban, set to take effect from June 9, targets citizens of: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Additionally, partial restrictions will apply to travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Trump said the decision was guided by an inability to reliably vet individuals from the listed nations:

“Very simply, we cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the US. The list is subject to revision based on whether any improvements have been made, and likewise, more countries can be added as threats emerge around the world.”

The proclamation echoes Trump’s earlier “travel ban,” often referred to by critics as the “Muslim ban.” First issued in 2017, it sparked global outrage and numerous legal challenges.

After multiple revisions, a version was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018, banning categories of travellers from Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Libya, as well as North Korea and certain Venezuelan government officials.

Executive Order Targets Harvard’s Foreign Student Visas

Meanwhile, President Trump also signed an executive order restricting foreign student visas at Harvard University.

This follows the administration’s recent revocation of Harvard’s ability to enrol foreign students, a decision currently blocked by a federal judge pending further review.

Harvard University has accused the U.S. administration of retaliation, claiming the government is attempting to influence the institution’s governance, academic content, and the ideological leanings of its faculty and students.

Foreign nationals currently represent 27% of Harvard’s student body.

VOC News

Photo: @POTUS/X