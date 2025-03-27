Trio arrested on charges of vehicle theft on the Cape Flats

Three suspects are set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a jamming device, and possession of car-breaking implements.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed that the suspects, aged between 37 and 51, were arrested in Bellville by the Maitland Flying Squad, in collaboration with Provincial Traffic officials, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Members conducted an integrated operation in the parking area of Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in Bellville, where they spotted two suspicious vehicles. Before the suspects could escape, the vehicles were blocked in. Upon searching the vehicles, officers discovered a jamming device and car-breaking implements. A thorough inspection also revealed that both vehicles were displaying false registration numbers,” said Manyana.