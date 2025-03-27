More VOCFM News

Trio arrested on charges of vehicle theft on the Cape Flats

Three suspects are set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a jamming device, and possession of car-breaking implements.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed that the suspects, aged between 37 and 51, were arrested in Bellville by the Maitland Flying Squad, in collaboration with Provincial Traffic officials, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Members conducted an integrated operation in the parking area of Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in Bellville, where they spotted two suspicious vehicles. Before the suspects could escape, the vehicles were blocked in. Upon searching the vehicles, officers discovered a jamming device and car-breaking implements. A thorough inspection also revealed that both vehicles were displaying false registration numbers,” said Manyana.

 

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app