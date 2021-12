LOCAL

Three suspects were arrested in Brooklyn last night after being busted with a stolen car.

Metro Police officers spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, says the driver, who was driving erratically, appeared very nervous after being pulled over.

Officers investigated after the VIN number on the license disc didn’t match the license plate. The car was found to have been stolen in Bellville.

Two men, aged 27, and a woman, aged 35, were detained.