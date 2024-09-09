Tributes pour in for James Matthews, the ‘People’s Poet’

By Ragheema Mclean

Tributes continue to pour in for James Matthews (95), the celebrated poet, writer, and publisher known as the “People’s Poet,” who passed away at his home in Athlone on Saturday.

Matthews was an esteemed recipient of the National Order of Ikamanga, awarded to him in 2004 for his outstanding achievements in literature and journalism, as well as his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a non-racial South Africa.

Meanwhile, his impactful contributions to publications like the Golden City Post, Cape Times, and Muslim Views have firmly established his name in South African literature.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, former Muslim Views Editor Farid Sayed said that Matthews used his words as a powerful tool against oppression.

“My first contact with James Matthews was in 1966 when I was still very young and in primary school. We were delivering Muslim News, and he was with us in the car, putting us through a general knowledge quiz,” Sayed recalled. “For the next ten years, I would see him in passing. He had all these prominent people visiting him at his office—Imam Haron, Sheikh Najaar —and he would be there editing their writing and even their Khutbahs. He was a huge part of Muslim News.”

Sayed described Matthews as a mentor and teacher, crediting him with shaping his career in journalism.

“When I officially joined Muslim News, he was my teacher and mentor. Whatever I have done in journalism over the years, I owe it all to Mr. James Matthews. He was my first political teacher and also the first person to introduce me to jazz music and poets who became my favourites.”

Sayed said that beyond his activism, Matthews was cherished for his vibrant spirit and character.

“He was more than just an activist—he was a wonderful person filled with an infectious spirit,” Sayed said. “Mr. James was an activist, a poet-activist who spoke for ordinary people, and ordinary people drew courage from his words. The poetry of Mr. Matthews resonated deeply with the common folk.”

Listen to the full interview below:

Photo: @WCGovCas/X