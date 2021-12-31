Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Tributes pour in after five young women die in WC crash

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Social media has been flooded with condolences for five young women who passed away in the crash on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson yesterday afternoon. Spokesperson, Jandré Bakker, says “preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the (car) wanted to make a u-turn but did so in front of the (truck)”, resulting in the crash. The driver of the truck was also slightly injured.
Bakker warned motorists to obey the rules of the road and be extra vigilant as traffic volumes increase ahead of the long weekend. Traffic authorities are intensifying law enforcement amid New Year’s festivities, targeting offences such as drunk driving.

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.