Tributes pour in after five young women die in WC crash

Social media has been flooded with condolences for five young women who passed away in the crash on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson yesterday afternoon. Spokesperson, Jandré Bakker, says “preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the (car) wanted to make a u-turn but did so in front of the (truck)”, resulting in the crash. The driver of the truck was also slightly injured.
Bakker warned motorists to obey the rules of the road and be extra vigilant as traffic volumes increase ahead of the long weekend. Traffic authorities are intensifying law enforcement amid New Year’s festivities, targeting offences such as drunk driving.