Tributes continue to pour in from across the globe for late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the globe for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, whom President Cyril Ramaphosa described as one of the nation’s finest patriots.
Tutu lost his battle with cancer in his Cape Town home at the age of 90 yesterday morning. Ramaphosa last night announced that there will be a period of mourning for the late bishop, during which the national flag will fly half-mast nationwide, until the evening before the funeral service.
The iconic Table Mountain, Saint George’s cathedral and City Hall in Cape Town, will also be lit in purple to commemorate his life.
Former South African ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool says Tutu will be remembered for his tenacity to bring peace, and fight for human rights in South Africa. Meanwhile, struggle stalwart reverend Frank Chikane says Tutu wanted justice for all, encouraging people not to just mourn his death, but celebrate his life.
Photo: Motivate