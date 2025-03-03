More VOCFM News

Trial of Joslin Smith’s disappearance begins at Saldanha Bay high court

The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joslin Smith is set to commence on Monday (3 March) at the Circuit High Court in Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Kelly Smith, along with co-accused Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are facing charges of kidnapping and trafficking.

Joslin, a Grade 1 student at Diazville Primary School, went missing from the Middelpos informal settlement on 19 February 2024.

Speaking to VOC News, Saldanha Bay councillor Vernon Vraagom expressed the community’s eagerness for the trial to unfold.

“We are in big anticipation as to what is going to take place over the next few days and the rest of the month. The community will be present today at the multi-purpose hall in White City,” he said.

However, the court has limited the attendance to 150 community members.

“We are looking forward to hearing some truth coming from the mouths of the accused,” added Vraagom.

Media coverage of the trial will be permitted but under strict guidelines.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app