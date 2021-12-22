Transport minister concerned over multiple fatalities

South Africa has recorded a 142% spike in road crashes with multiple fatalities at the mid-point of the festive season. This is according to the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, who released the 2021 Preliminary Festive Season Road Statistics today.

Minister Mbalula says they are seriously concerned about the high number of major crashes, where five or more people perish in a single incident. He says that many of the fatal accidents happened late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says they are going to change their deployment strategy to suit the trends they see in road accidents.

VOC