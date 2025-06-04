More VOCFM News

Transport Department Receives Strong Private Sector Interest in Rail and Port Infrastructure

The Department of Transport has confirmed that it received over 160 submissions in response to its call for private sector participation (PSP) in rail and port infrastructure.

The Request for Information (RFI) was launched in March by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, with significant interest shown in key export corridors, particularly those for minerals, vehicles, and containerised goods.

Department spokesperson Collen Msibi says the responses are currently being assessed:

“The department has commenced with the assessment of the responses to the RFI. All the information submitted will be treated with strict confidentiality and used exclusively to inform the development of potential PSP programs.”

He added that a new request focusing on passenger rail is expected to be launched next month.

“The department intends to make further announcements in due course regarding the commencement of any programs.”

Photo: @Dotransport/X

