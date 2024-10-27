Salt River, Cape Town  27 October 2024

Tragic shooting in Bishop Lavis rocks the community

By Kouthar Sambo

In the wake of the tragic shooting in Bishop Lavis that resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, the community is rocked as they grapple with the impact of the surge in violence. Three suspects have been arrested and police efforts continue to stabilize the area amid rising concerns over gun violence.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board Spokesperson, Rafique Folflonker said police officials responded to the matter but engaging with the community is also relevant.

“The motive behind the scene is still currently unclear as investigations are being conducted but we have spoken to the community and family members and an imbizo will be scheduled for this Thursday (31st October) to address the pertinent issues with the community,” explained Folflonke.

*Feel free to listen further as he shed light on the matter.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

