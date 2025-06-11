Tragedy in Brakpan Sparks Debate on Parental Accountability After 12-Year-Old Kills Teen in Car Crash

A tragic incident in Brakpan, Gauteng, has shocked the nation after a 12-year-old boy, reportedly driving his parents’ vehicle, struck and killed a 14-year-old on Saturday, 7 June.

The case has reignited a national debate on parental responsibility—particularly when minors are involved in serious offences.

Questions are now being raised about whether parents should face legal consequences when their children cause harm.

A VOC News online poll revealed divided public opinion on the matter:

-6% believe parents should always be held accountable

-33% say parents should not be held responsible

-54% feel it depends on the nature of the crime and the child’s age

-7% said they remain undecided

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, human rights activist Latiefa Jacobs highlighted the complexity of the issue.

“This is one of those subjects that people like to steer away from, but it is a subject that needs to be talked about and addressed,” she said.

Jacobs acknowledged the socio-economic and safety challenges many parents face, especially in communities plagued by violence.

“There are parents out there who capitalise on their children’s criminal activities – they need to be held accountable. But then, on the other hand, you get parents who do their utmost to provide for their children, and yet the kids are left to their own devices and succumb to peer pressure.”

Legal expert and senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Law, Dr. Llewellyn Curlewis, provided clarity on the legal framework.

“Legally, a minor is considered anyone under the age of 18. While it’s true that many adults exploit young children to commit crimes, knowing they are unlikely to face consequences, the law remains the law — whether we agree with it or not,” he said.

Curlewis added, “If the state can prove that the parents orchestrated or were involved in the crime, then they can be held legally liable.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels