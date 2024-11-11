Trading kiosks in Bellville face demolition

Informal traders are up in arms after they received notices that several traders’ kiosks in Bellville will be demolished on Monday.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Rosheda Muller, President of the National Informal Traders Alliance said they are disappointed that notices were given at short notices, leaving many traders without trading spaces.

“Several of our informal traders reacted negatively towards this because this is their liveliness on the line. We reached out to several key stakeholders, and we were told that alternative spaces will be made available, and up to now we have received nothing,” she added.

Rosheda further stressed that illegal traders have more rights than those who hold legal permits.

“Another important point is that there are so many legal traders who are surrounded by illegal traders operating and the sad thing is that these illegal traders appear to be untouchable, law enforcement officers never approach them,” she added.

Image: Pixabay

Listen to full interview below: