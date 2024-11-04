Traders calls for better infrastructure to trade effectively in CBD

With the festive season fast approaching, informal traders are feeling the pinch as they are severely affected by several challenges surrounding the sale of goods in the Mother City.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Chairperson of the National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (NITASA) Rosheda Muller said throughout the year traders struggle to make ends meet and during the festive season they try to make up for time lost.

“There are so many challenges that we face, from not being able to sell our goods due to the adverse weather that we have experienced. We do not have proper infrastructure to protect us from the harsh winter days or the blazing hot summer days and as such many traders opt not to trade, leaving them with no income at the end of the day,” Muller explained.

Muller further said they engage key stakeholders on a regular basis to find an amicable solution to the plight traders face.

“We have bi-monthly meetings with the City of Cape Town (COCT), we have another meeting on the 18th November 2024 to discuss our infrastructural challenge and I am hoping that we can have the desired outcomes announce before the start of the December festivities,” Muller stated.

image: Pixabay

Listen to full interview below: