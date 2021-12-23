Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

TikTok overtakes Google as most popular website in 2021

TikTok has overtaken Google as the most popular website in 2021.

This is according to Cloudflare’s 2021 Year In Review Internet Rankings. Last year TikTok held the number eight in the same rankings and Google was on top. Facebook is in the third spot followed by Microsoft and Apple rounded off the top five.

Meanwhile, Netflix tops the list for most popular video streaming services followed by Youtube and Roku. Cloudflare says since the Covid-19 pandemic started e-commerce has continued to strive with the top four e-commerce domains being Amazon, Taobao, eBay, and Walmart.


